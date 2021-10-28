Jimmy Rave, a former wrestler, had both legs amputated after contracting MRSA.

Jimmy Rave, a former professional wrestler, has stated that he had both legs amputated after contracting Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Rave, whose actual name is James Guffey, came to Twitter on Sunday to announce the operation, which occurred in June, months after his left arm was severed.

The retired wrestler opened up about his suffering by sharing a black-and-white photo of himself in a hospital bed after his recent double amputation.

The Georgia native, who is most known for his work with Ring of Honor (ROH) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), penned the following statement: “It appears that the time has come for me to come clean. I went to my surgeon in June because I was having problems walking.

“He discovered that I had MRSA in both legs and that they needed to be amputated right away. Promoters can tell you that, like my contemporaries, I’ve had a history with this and have had to cancel shows frequently due to it.” Rave, 38, then addressed false “rumors” that he was no longer present at wrestling events.

“I’m not sure where the rumors came from that this was because of something else, but I hadn’t been to gigs in a long time,” he stated. “So, where did someone catch a glimpse of me doing something? I’ve ALWAYS been open and honest about my past. *I* went on podcasts and conducted interviews where I was very open.

“I’ve always been a fan of professional wrestling. It hurts to think that the tribe for whom I would have given my life would say things about me that aren’t true. Because of the embarrassment, I’ve kept my legs hidden the entire time. Sorry if I didn’t live up to your expectations. I gave it my all… I really did.” Rave thanked people who have supported him thus far by posting a photo of what looked to be a hospital bill reaching more than $100,000 last week.

He captioned the photo, "Thank you to all who have been supportive of my trip thus far." "Your contributions have aided me in my daily activities and in reorganizing my life. This bill arrived in the mail only a few days ago…WOW!"