Jill Biden’s reaction to the White House Christmas tree has drawn comparisons to Melania Trump.

Christmas is coming to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and first lady Jill Biden started off the festivities by accepting the official White House Christmas tree for the year 2021 on Monday.

Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina, who are the National Christmas Tree Association’s grand champion growers, presented the 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser fir.

“It’s beautiful—wonderful,” it’s Biden said of the tree to reporters.

The tree arrived by horse and carriage, as is customary, and was inspected by the first lady before being installed in the Blue Room and decorated with a theme to be unveiled after Thanksgiving.

Many people are curious to learn what subject she has picked. The presence of the tree has also brought up memories of Biden’s predecessor, Melania Trump, and her holiday decorating style.

In 2020, one of Melania Trump’s final responsibilities as first lady was to supervise the White House holiday decorations. Her earlier themes had raised a few eyebrows, and she returned to a more traditional design last year.

In 2018, she chose all-red trees, which the internet termed “blood trees.” Trump had chosen barren white firs a year before.

Trump did not appear to like the work of decorating the White House. “Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff?” she was covertly recorded saying by a former staffer. Give me a break, f******. Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations? I’m working like a— my a** off on Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations? But don’t I have to do it? Correct?” Biden is expected to give a new take on Christmas this year, according to Twitter commenters.

“A normal, joyous Christmas has returned to the White House after four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden. Melania Trump’s dismal, dystopian Christmases of ‘I’m working my a** off on Christmas stuff’ have come to an end. “Who gives a f**k about Christmas?” says the narrator “Mike Sington, a former NBC executive, tweeted about it.

