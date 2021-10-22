Jewish rights organizations have condemned a D.C. climate group for its alleged anti-Semitism.

Jewish rights organizations are protesting what they regard as anti-Semitic prejudice on the part of the Sunrise Movement’s Washington, D.C. chapter for refusing to join in Saturday’s voting rights march because “Zionist organisations” will be present.

The Anti-Defamation League, the pro-Israel organisation StandWithUs, and the Israel on Campus Coalition are among the organizations who have expressed displeasure with Sunrise D.C.’s decision not to participate in Saturday’s event due to the presence of groups that advocate a Jewish homeland in Israel.

“This has nothing to do with geopolitics or foreign policy.” The CEO of Israel on Campus Coalition, Jacob Baime, told The Washington Newsday, “This is a well-known progressive organization declaring it doesn’t want to engage with Jews unless the Jews meet specific preconditions.”

The ICC strives to promote support for Israel by uniting and empowering pro-Israel campus organizations through strategic coordination and expertise.

“A religious litmus test does nothing to achieve climate justice,” he continued, “but it does a lot to make Jews feel unwelcome and frightened in progressive communities.”

“Sunrise Movement D.C. is refusing to participate in a voting rights march because of the presence of ‘Zionist organizations,'” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. This is a smear campaign against Jewish nationalism and a litmus test for those who support it. This is obvious and straightforward antisemitism.” The environmental group’s D.C. chapter said on Twitter earlier this week that it would not be attending the next voting rights march and would decline a speaking slot “due to the involvement of a number of Zionist groups.” It went on to say that the Jewish Council of Public Affairs (JCPA), the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC) were all “in alignment and support of Zionism and the State of Israel” at the Freedom to Vote Relay—Rally at the Finish Line. “Given our commitment to racial justice, self-governance, and indigenous sovereignty, we oppose Zionism and any state that enforces its ideology,” it continued, accusing Israel of continuing to use “violent, oppressive tactics” against Palestinians in its occupation of the land and people of Palestine.

“Israel is a colonial project. This is a condensed version of the information.