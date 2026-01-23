Jesy Nelson Pushes for Early SMA Screening After Twin Daughters’ Diagnosis

Jesy Nelson, the 34-year-old singer, has launched a passionate campaign for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) screenings to be conducted on newborns, following the heartbreaking diagnosis of her twin daughters. In a deeply emotional exchange with Health Secretary Wes Streeting on ITV’s This Morning, Nelson highlighted how early detection of SMA could have drastically changed the lives of her children, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, who are unlikely to ever walk due to their diagnosis of SMA1.

Campaign for Change Sparks Emotional Conversation

Nelson’s campaign for a nationwide change in the newborn blood spot screening test, commonly known as the heel prick test, comes after her twins received treatment too late to reverse the damage caused by the condition. Despite being offered a life-changing one-time infusion that introduced a missing gene into their bodies to halt further muscle loss, the treatment could not restore the muscles that had already deteriorated. As a result, her daughters face a lifetime of challenges, including permanent immobility.

During the televised interview, Nelson described her frustration at the lack of widespread SMA screening, despite the availability of three treatments that could potentially alter the trajectory of the disease. “It’s just madness to me that we are living in a day and age now where we have got three treatments that are life changing, and it’s still not part of the heel prick test,” she told Streeting. “There’s going to be so many more babies that are going to be diagnosed with this, and so many families that are going to have to experience what I’m going through right now when it doesn’t need to be happening.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, visibly moved by the singer’s words, acknowledged the potential difference an earlier diagnosis could have made for Nelson’s daughters. “That’s the pressure I feel, because it could have been so different. If you’ve got an earlier diagnosis,” he responded, before commending Nelson for using her platform to raise awareness. Streeting assured her that efforts are underway to expedite the evaluation of SMA screenings in newborns, though the final report on this evaluation is not expected until January 2028.

Nelson showed Streeting a powerful video of two SMA1-affected sisters, one in a wheelchair and the other running alongside her. The video underscored the life-changing impact of early detection and treatment, making a profound impression on Streeting. “I found that really hard to watch because the outcomes for those two kids were so different,” he admitted.

Scotland has already committed to beginning SMA screenings in the spring, but the test is not yet available to newborns in the rest of the UK. Nelson, who gave birth to her twins prematurely in May 2025, hopes her campaign will spark nationwide action to ensure that no other family must face the same challenges she has.

As Nelson continues to advocate for change, she remains hopeful that the ongoing evaluation will lead to faster implementation of SMA screenings across the UK. She ended her conversation with Streeting by stating, “I’m just hoping and praying now that he will put his money where his mouth is, and he is going to try and push the process quicker and make change.” Nelson, who rose to fame as a member of the group Little Mix before launching her solo career, is now focused on making a difference for families affected by SMA.