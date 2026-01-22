Jesy Nelson Criticizes Delays in Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosis for Twins

Jesy Nelson has received praise for speaking out about the delayed diagnosis process for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) after her twin daughters were diagnosed with the condition. The former Little Mix star’s experience has prompted the UK Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, to support her calls for improvements in the screening and diagnosis procedures for SMA, a rare and severe genetic disorder.

Health Secretary Backs Nelson’s Challenge

Streeting commended Nelson for raising awareness about the challenges families face when it comes to early diagnosis of SMA. In a statement to ITV News, the Health Secretary acknowledged the frustration that Nelson and other parents feel due to the prolonged wait for diagnoses and treatment options. “She is right to challenge how long it takes to get a diagnosis,” he said, adding that the government is focused on enhancing the use of genomic medicine to expedite such processes.

The Minister also highlighted the growing number of available treatments for SMA, which are allowing children diagnosed with the condition to not only survive but thrive. This shift in treatment, combined with advances in screening, has sparked renewed debates about the potential for nationwide testing, a cause Nelson passionately supports.

Nelson revealed the heartbreaking news of her twins’ diagnosis, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, on Sunday. The babies were diagnosed with SMA Type 1 (SMA1), the most severe form of the condition, which causes muscle weakness and wasting, often impacting the ability to breathe and swallow. Without intervention, babies with SMA1 typically do not live past two years of age.

In an emotional Instagram video, Nelson shared her frustration at the lack of routine screening for SMA in the UK, despite its availability in other countries. “It’s not in this country, but many others test at birth with just a simple heel prick,” Nelson said, highlighting the significant difference early diagnosis could make in the lives of affected children. “The majority of this can be prevented if it’s detected from birth. It can literally save their legs and stop them from dying,” she added.

Government’s Response and Future Developments

The UK currently does not offer routine newborn screening for SMA, but Scotland has announced it will begin screening babies from this spring. The National Screening Committee in the UK does not yet recommend universal testing, but it has started reviewing the policy due to ongoing advancements in SMA treatments.

Streeting expressed his commitment to ensuring that the UK makes better use of its expertise in genomic medicine to address the gaps in SMA diagnosis and treatment. He emphasized the need for faster implementation of new scientific discoveries to improve healthcare outcomes for patients with genetic conditions.

Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity advocating for those with muscle-wasting conditions, has called for all babies to be screened for SMA at birth. The organization continues to campaign for more widespread testing to ensure that no child is left undiagnosed, potentially depriving them of life-saving treatments.