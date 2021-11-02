Jessica Simpson Shares ‘Unrecognizable’ Alcohol Battle Photo.

Jessica Simpson has spoken up about her alcoholism, sharing a “unrecognizable” snapshot of herself to commemorate four years sober.

On Monday, the 41-year-old singer and fashion designer shared a four-year-old photo of herself wearing no makeup and sitting in a dark room wearing a pink sweatsuit.

“This person in the early hours of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself,” the mother-of-three captioned the photo. I had a lot of self-discovery and exploration to do.

“I knew right now that I would allow myself to reclaim my light, to triumph over my internal war for self-respect, and to face the world with piercing clarity.

“I needed to stop drinking alcohol in order to achieve this because it kept my head and heart rotating in the same direction, and I was fatigued.” I wanted to feel the discomfort so that I could wear it as a badge of honor.

“I wanted to live like a leader, breaking cycles to go forward, never looking back with regret and remorse over any decision I’ve made or will make for the rest of my life here in this beautiful earth.”

The Texas native then went on to discuss her one-year recovery milestone, claiming that a lack of self-love fueled her alcoholism.

“It’s hard to think it’s been four years!” Simpson went on. “It feels like two.” That, in my opinion, is a positive thing. Ha. The term “alcoholism” or “alcoholic” carries such a negative connotation.

"The true work I needed to do in my life was to accept failure, grief, brokenness, and self-sabotage." It wasn't the drinking that was the problem. I was one of them. I didn't like myself at all. I was unconcerned about my own authority. I'm doing it today."