Jessica Chastain’s film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” demonstrates how “crazy” and “genius” she was.

"There's something about Tammy Faye that says what makes you unique is what makes you special."

Tammy Faye Messner (previously Bakker) and Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain aren’t commonly associated. “I’m really enamored with her. I spent ten years researching her.” That work culminated in Chastain’s production of The Eyes of Tammy Faye (in theaters September 17). “Every day I was like, I might get laughed at,” she said, but she ultimately discovered Tammy Faye felt the same way. “They’re going to make fun of me,” she reasoned. Regardless, I’m going to do it.” Chastain used drink courage to get through some of the scenes, particularly the live singing. “In my assistant’s luggage was a bottle of whisky. I was terrified of singing in front of others, but it was the only way I could get through it.” The ultimate lesson from the film, according to Chastain, is how inclusive Tammy Faye was. “Here’s this woman in this world governed by white men, at a time when the government wouldn’t even say AIDS and communities were dying. She’s implying that Christians are supposed to love everyone, yet we’re terrified of an AIDS patient? She was very outspoken, radical, and hip, and she was genuinely expressing what faith is meant to be.”

Tammy Faye is known for her extravagant behavior. What method did you use to strike the perfect balance?

I adore how she exuded grandeur in every way: her attire, her speech, and her sense of humour. “I’m going to take up as much space as I can, boys,” everything was like. So prepare yourself.” That’s one of my favorite things about her. But I also don’t want it to appear that I’m mocking her. Right? That would be a disaster. Certain things were taken verbatim from her mouth. “I’m not a drug addict,” she says, for example. “Well, I am hooked to Diet Coke,” she continues. That quote was taken directly from an interview she gave about how she isn’t a drug addict. It’s brilliant. And then there’s the Gary Paxton scenario. I’m going to say it the way it was written. This is a condensed version of the information.