Jessica Chastain Reveals How She Transformed Into Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Jessica Chastain had to physically, intellectually, and verbally transform into Tammy Faye Bakker, the famous evangelist, TV personality, and singer, for her latest film.

Andrew Garfield plays Tammy Faye’s husband, Jim Bakker, in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. To play the controversial Christian preacher, he had to go through his own daily makeover.

The narrative of Tammy Faye and Jim’s rise and fall in the public glare is told in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which will be released in theaters throughout America on Friday, September 17.

This website spoke with Chastain, Garfield, and Abe Sylvia, the screenplay writer for the film, before of its release, about nailing the look, garnering family approval, and reworking the film as a musical.

Every Morning Creating Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker

Early trailer video shows Chastain as Tammy Faye at various periods of her life, from a teenager to a quintagenarian. Chastain changed her voice and mannerisms to properly play Tammy Faye on television, a process that required her hours of daily practice.

“It was almost like a rite of passage or a journey into the character every morning. I’d show up at 3:30 a.m., in the dark, in my chair, with my headphones in, listening to her voice and seeing movies of her.”

Make-up artists were credited with replicating Tammy Faye’s classic look, according to Chastain. “I’d basically just devote myself and my focus to the artists since you’re working with them, you know?” she explained. ‘Look to the left, please look to the right, and can you close your eyes now?’ they say. You have to stay completely motionless because they are artists, and you want to give them the best chance to perform their best work.”

The #TheEyesOfTammyFaye glam crew photo is a shout out.

twitter.com/i8noUblZhD

September 8, 2021 — Jessica Chastain (@jes chastain)

In the make-up chair, Garfield had a similar experience. He had to wear hefty facial prosthetics every morning, but he confesses he had more fun than you’d think.

"Thankfully, the two guys who were my makeup artists for Jim were two of the best," he remarked.