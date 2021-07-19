Jerry’s Pleasure is Rick’s Pain (Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 5)

Rick and Morty ventured into uncharted territory in Season 5 Episode 5, when Rick and Jerry’s excursions took a sadistically satisfying turn.

Rick, Jerry, and Beth teamed up in “Amortycan Grickfitti” to go into the bowels of hell, while Morty and Summer tried to impress a hip new kid with a risky evening.

The episode marked the halfway point of Season 5 and continued an NSFW-theme that has carried across several of the episodes this season. To Morty’s deadly sperm and Rick dragging his granddaughter to hedonistic end-of-the-world parties, add underground sadomasochistic demon people to the litany of happenings this season. As a result, there will be spoilers and adult-themed story information from “Amortycan Grickfitti” ahead.

In “Amortycan Grickfitti,” what happened?

Rick and Morty is a comedy series created by Rick and Morty Jerry and Rick begin Episode 5 by prepping for boys night, much to Beth’s and the audience’s chagrin.

Summer and Morty are left alone for the evening because the men of the house are leaving and Beth has to deal with seven horses who became pregnant after listening to Barry White at the race track. They’re both ecstatic that a mystery new kid will be hanging out with them.

Meanwhile, Jerry and Rick meet up with a gang of demons transported from hell, all clad in leather and wielding various cruel devices such as nipple clamps, skin hooks, and bondage tape, to explain the reason for guys night. They’re a group of sadomasochists that enjoy doing horrible things, including hanging around with Jerry because he’s such a loser, as everyone but Jerry knows. “His lameness is like our candy,” hisses one of the devils.

Jerry has a plan for them to enjoy his unique “Jerry-oke,” and he has the whole Smash Mouth catalog at his disposal. Rick owes the demons money for selling them faulty skin hooks, so they’re hanging around.

Bruce Chutback, the new child at the Smith house, arrives with his own rockin’ theme tune. Morty and Summer run around attempting to impress him until Rick’s intelligent auto spaceship captures his interest. Summer and Morty persuade the automobile to let them take her for a ride after some begging. This is a condensed version of the information.