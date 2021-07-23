Jerry Summers, aka ‘Dr. Death,’: Who Is He and What Happened to Him?

Dr. Death is a new Peacock true-crime series featuring Joshua Jackson (The Affair) as famed surgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch.

Duntsch wounded 32 of his 38 victims over the course of two years, maiming many and leaving others with life-altering impairments.

Jerry Summers (Dominic Burgess) was left quadriplegic, and two of his patients, Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, died after undergoing surgery.

Duntsch is currently receiving a life sentence in jail for the 2012 maiming of Mary Efurd, who was 72 years old at the time.

What Happened to Jerry Summers and Who Is He?

Dr. Christopher Duntsch had a boyhood friend named Jerry Summers.

Following Duntsch’s graduation from college, the two reestablished their connection, which grew stronger over time.

Summers had a vital part in improving Duntsch’s career in neurosurgery, as depicted in Dr. Death and as heard in the 2018 podcast series of the same name, by helping him keep organized while Duntsch worked long hours.

According to The Cinemaholic, he also appeared to be financially supporting Duntsch because his credit card was found to be linked to Duntsch’s account.

Summers was also Duntsch’s biggest supporter, believing his closest friend to be one of the world’s best spine surgeons.

Summers and Duntsch’s girlfriend Wendy Renee Young moved into Duntsch’s five-bedroom mansion when Duntsch was offered a residency at Baylor Plano in Texas (Molly Griggs).

Summers decided to have two vertebrae in his neck fused together by Duntsch in 2011 to relieve persistent neck discomfort he had received in a vehicle accident.

Duntsch pulled muscle tissue and injured Summers’ vertebral artery during the elective cervical fusion surgery at Baylor Medical Center in Plano, Texas, causing Summers to lose a substantial amount of blood.

“To stop the bleeding, Duntsch stuffed the area with so much anticoagulant that it pinched Summers’ spine,” Mother Jones said.

He was left quadriplegic and had to cope with a slew of infections as a result of his condition over the years.

The two would frequently go to strip clubs and use drugs together. Their drug of choice was cocaine.

Summers told Baylor staff in the days after the procedure that he wanted to report a crime. He and Duntsch had taken cocaine the night before the surgery, he told personnel.

