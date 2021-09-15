Jermaine Dupri’s snub of Diddy’s ‘Verzuz’ elicits a barrage of jokes.

After declining Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz challenge, Diddy has sparked a flurry of jokes on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old rapper and music executive became a trending topic on Twitter after claiming that Dr. Dre was the only person he would fight in a Verzuz combat.

After the fight between Ja Rule and Fat Joe on Tuesday night, Dupri extended his challenge to Diddy. The latest match of the Verzuz series, which began as a virtual event during lockdown, took place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“Someone tell @Diddy I’m currently @thegarden!” And he’ll need some training for me,” Dupri 48 tweeted.

“Beloved you my ***** but your arms too short to box with God!!!” Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, answered. You don’t have nearly enough hits. I’m going to slam you with only Biggie and Mary. But I have the highest regard for you as a musical legend – Dre is the only one who can fight me. – LOVE.”

Twitter users were quick to react, making light of the two rapper-producers’ meeting.

“Diddy has gone insane. Mariah Carey, Usher, Xscape, Janet Jackson, and Bow Wow One fan tweeted, “Wow…a that’s very great match up.”

“Diddy would definitely win, but to suggest a guy who wrote and produced two diamond albums while diddy doesn’t write or produce is laughable lol,” added another.

“Diddy called Dre out, but this would definitely be a better battle,” one Twitter user expressed his want to witness a Diddy-Dupri fight. Dre lacks the remix and r&b chops that these two possess.”

“Now, if Diddy could only use the tunes that he ‘actually’ produced,” another joked.

