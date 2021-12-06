Jeremy Strong’s ‘Succession’ Method Acting ‘Worries’ Brian Cox.

When it comes to his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s intensive method acting, Brian Cox has expressed his concern for his well-being.

Cox and Strong are co-stars on one of the most popular shows on television right now, and their techniques to getting into character are as diverse as their characters’ values and interactions.

Strong, who portrays Kendall Roy in the award-winning drama, has been praised for his enthralling portrayal of the character, who is filled with apprehensive uncertainty and boisterous swagger at the same time.

The 42-year-old was the focus of a lengthy feature in The New Yorker this week, which highlighted his deliberate immersion into the role—much to the chagrin of his co-stars and crew members.

Strong stated, “I’m not sure how popular the way I work is among our ensemble.”

Cox exhibits a fatherly worry for his on-screen kid, as well as a healthy skepticism about method acting in general—he comes from an entirely different background as a classically trained Scottish actor.

“Jeremy’s results are always quite remarkable,” Cox added. “All I’m concerned about is what he does to himself.” I’m concerned about the crisis situations he puts himself in in order to prepare.” “Actors are amusing animals,” he continued. I’ve already worked with tense actors. This inability to detach oneself from your work, I believe, is a very American sickness.” “It’s hard for me to genuinely articulate his process, because I don’t really see it,” Kier Culkin, who plays Strong’s wise-cracking younger brother Roman Roy, said. He creates a bubble around himself.” Cox showed his concern for his co-star again later in the profile, this time in regard to an event in which Strong had an injury while filming a sequence that was later cut.

He added, “I leapt off a stage believing I could fly, but it turns out I can’t.” “It seemed reasonable at the time.” Strong sustained the injuries after leaping “from a five-foot-high platform and landing in hard Gucci shoes, striking his femur and tibia.” He also injured his left foot while sprinting in Tom Ford dress shoes in season one.

“What concerns me is the cost to himself,” Cox continued. “I simply feel like he has to.” This is a condensed version of the information.