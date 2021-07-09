‘Jeopardy!’ Who Will Be the Next Guest Host After Sanjay Gupta? Who Will Be the Next Guest Host After Sanjay Gupta?

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Line-Up: Who Is the Next Host After Sanjay Gupta?

Jeopardy! has been hosted by neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the last two weeks, but his time as host is coming to an end.

The doctor is the final celebrity guest host to perform a two-week term, with the next five hosts each doing a week until the game show’s season ends in August.

At that moment, we should know who will take over as Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement.

Who Is the Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host After Sanjay Gupta?

Gupta’s final program will run on Friday, July 9, and the new host will take over on Monday, July 12.

George Stephanopoulos, the former White House communications director under Bill Clinton and co-anchor of Good Morning America with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, will be the presenter. Between July 12 and 16, he will appear on five episodes of the show.

Roberts will be the host of Jeopardy! for a while. In addition, there is a guest host. From July 19 to 23, she will be following her colleague and presenter.

The following is the complete list of remaining Jeopardy! hosts:

George Stephanopoulos: July 12-16

Robin Roberts: July 19-23

LeVar Burton: July 26-30

David Faber: August 2-6

Joe Buck: August 9-13

Though some presenters of the show like Savannah Guthrie have said that they took the guest host job as a tribute to Trebek and have no interest in the permanent job, The Wrap reported in November 2020 that Stephanopoulos was lobbying for the job via his agent.

This was reported on November 9, 2020, the day after Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

Howard Stern asked Stephanopoulos in May 2020 if he would take over for Trebek if he died. He didn’t explicitly respond, but did say, “I believe it’d be a lot of fun, but I like what I’m doing as well.” I’m not going to go all Sherman on you. It’s a fantastic spectacle. It’s quite flattering. Those are big shoes to fill.” Stern retorted that the newscaster was “dancing on Alex Trebek’s grave.”

Bookies.com is the most recent odds making website to report on the odds of who will become the permanent host. Ken Jennings currently leads their list, with the former champion scoring highest in total across four criteria: Social engagement, viewer sentiment, TV ratings and media coverage. Aaron Rodgers is just trailing him, followed by show producer Mike Richards.