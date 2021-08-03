‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers React to the First Episode of New Host David Faber

As the new part-time host of Jeopardy!, David Faber made his debut. Viewers have been reviewing his performance on social media since Monday night.

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, and Anderson Cooper have all recently appeared as guests on the long-running TV game program. Since Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020, they’ve been filling in for him.

Faber, a financial writer and host of the CNBC morning show Squawk on the Street, is the show’s newest guest host, and his performance was swiftly assessed following his appearance on yesterday night’s episode.

On Jeopardy!, the audience had a lot to say about Dan Faber.

Some viewers were perplexed to see Faber behind the podium on Jeopardy! before ranking his abilities as a game show presenter.

“Not very familiar with David Faber, but good luck to him this week,” @Phil Lemos said ahead of his debut.

“I don’t know who this man is hosting Jeopardy, but I kind of like him,” said @RadioFreeTom, a contributor to The Atlantic.

@VeryLinzy seems impressed by the newcomer as well. “I was late in tuning in. She said, “I have no idea who David Faber is, but he has a nice face.”

Faber seemed to hit the ground running once he got started, and several Twitter users observed that he was a natural match for the post.

“He definitely did a terrific job on night one,” @Lillolee commented. It took a few evenings for some of the hosts to establish their groove.”

After just one show, one fan was so taken with Faber’s performance that she believes he may be the new permanent host. “David Faber should be the new host!” tweeted @Berrysue1. He represents everything a host needs to succeed Alex Trebek.”

Ken Tucker, an American music critic for NPR, remarked on Twitter: “Well pshaw. I’m astonished to find myself suggesting that @davidfaber is already a Top 5 @Jeopardy sub host based on one night.”

Faber continued to receive tremendous accolades, with scores of Jeopardy! viewers praising his first performance.

What did David Faber have to say about Jeopardy!?

Faber, a financial journalist, uploaded a behind-the-scenes snapshot online just hours before his first episode aired. He explained how he got a last-minute job offer.