‘Jeopardy!’ The Star Opens Up About Her Obstacles Matt Amodio must keep his winning streak going.

As he continues on his remarkable winning streak, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio appears to be every part of the show’s unstoppable juggernaut.

On Monday’s broadcast of the quiz show, the Yale Ph.D. computer science student solidified his place as the third most successful Jeopardy! contestant in regular play, winning his 29th game and taking home $1,037,001 in prize money.

While it appears that Amodio’s streak may have no end, past participant Josh Hill, who had a seven-game winning streak on the show in 2018, has pointed out the behind-the-scenes issues Amodio confronts as he continues to dominate.

Hill admitted that the show’s five-episode-per-day schedule might be exhausting for those seeking to remain winning on a daily basis.

Hill said in a Twitter thread posted on Monday, ahead of the episode showing that day, that he had been enjoying Amodio’s “great” run, but that the next two weeks would be the most difficult for him.

Hill commented, “I’ve been really loving the current champion @AmodioMatt.” “I’m really looking forward to the next two weeks, because they’ll be his toughest yet… Matt is either still taping new shows right now, or his streak will stop this week or next.”

“For those of you keeping track at home (and if you’re reading my tweets, you definitely are), the first week of J! Season 38 was hosted by the now-fired and disgraced Mike Richards,” he said. Mike stood down from hosting after the five shows were taped on a Tuesday.

“The following taping day (on a Wednesday) was abruptly canceled as the amazing J! staff tried to find a new host on short notice.

“Mayim Bialik gladly stepped in, and she will host for three weeks, weeks 2-4 of the new season, as previously announced.

“And those three weeks (last week’s episodes, this week’s episodes, and next week’s episodes) were all taped on the same Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”

…for those keeping score at home (and you obviously are if you’re following my tweets), the first week of J! Season 38 was hosted by the now-fired and disgraced Mike Richards. On a Tuesday, those five episodes were taped. This is a condensed version of the information.