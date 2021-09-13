‘Jeopardy!’ The Governor of Connecticut quizzes Champ Matt Amodio ahead of the show’s return.

Jeopardy! When Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont quizzed champ Matt Amodio recently, he had another chance to show off his general knowledge talents.

Ph.D. Yale computer science student Amodio enjoyed a video discussion with Lamont, which was released on the politician’s Twitter account last week, as the long-running quiz show returned for Season 38 on Monday.

While Lamont told Amodio that he was making the state of Connecticut “very proud,” he also used the chance to put him through his paces with a set of his own trivia questions.

“On a Thursday night, I read Ron Chernow biographies. “I see you enjoy reading Wikipedia,” Lamont observed.

Amodio said, “Also Ron Chernow.” “I’m a great history nerd who adores the subject. I know it wasn’t the path I wanted to take because I appreciate earning money and having a steady work. But I study history all the time as part of my leisure reading, and Chernow is one of my favorites.

“With the Alexander Hamilton biography, which I read before the show, he actually brought me back into reading.”

“Alright, smarty pants, what Chernow subject did not ride on a white horse?” Lamont asked, taking his Amodio’s revelation as a cue to start the questions rolling.

“Well, I would have a hard time envisioning Rockefeller on one,” Amodio joked as Lamont whistled the Jeopardy! theme song.

When Lamont mentioned that it was a gray horse that had been buffed white before the person in question rode into town, Amodio guessed correctly that it was George Washington.

Before discussing his bandmates, Amodio was asked to name the “rock n’ roller drummer who just departed away tragically.” Amodio accurately identified Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

When the musician’s name was mentioned, Lamont disclosed, “To his credit, Keith Richards is a Connecticut resident, you know,” giving away the answer to the next question, which was the “rock n’ roller Rolling Stone who lives in Weston, CT.”

“I learnt something, and if they ask me about it, I’ll thank you,” Amodio added.

“I believe there are around 3.6 million people in Connecticut,” Lamont said Amodio as their chat came to a close. You’re demonstrating how to make us proud. This is a condensed version of the information.