‘Jeopardy!’ The craziness that surrounded Mike Richards’ first day as host was recounted by the contestants.

Two recent Jeopardy! contestants have spoken out about their appearances on the show on Mike Richards’ final day as host.

On August 11, Richards was named the new permanent host of the long-running syndicated quiz show, following a months-long hunt for a replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

On August 20, just nine days later, Richards stated that he would be stepping down from his position, effective immediately. It was only two days after The Ringer released an article revealing derogatory remarks he made while presenting a podcast in 2013 and 2014.

Richards shot a week’s worth of Jeopardy! episodes on the day in between both dates, August 19, his only day of presenting in front of the cameras.

A pair of recent Jeopardy! contestants have since spoken openly to The Ringer about the tumult that surrounded Richards’ abrupt departure from the show, which temporarily put production into disarray.

The dozen competitors were notified that production had been canceled when they arrived at the Los Angeles studio on August 20 to tape their appearances as planned.

Samit Sarkar, whose performance on the show aired on Friday, informed the publication that he was staying at the same hotel as current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio, whom he ran into late at the studio.

“We’re like, ‘Dude, what happened?’” he added, recalling his interaction with Amodio as he completed breakfast with other contestants from the previous day’s taping. ‘Yeah, I got to the studio, and they turned me away without explanation,’ he claims. I had to look it up on the internet.’

The contestants apparently had to pay for their own travel to Los Angeles.

According to The Ringer, Jeopardy! participants who are not competing in tournaments must pay for their own flights and accommodations, as well as work around the extra time required to comply with COVID-19 testing requirements.

Some of the group’s contestants were apparently able to attend a rescheduled recording on the week of August 23, which included Mayim Bialik as the host.

Contestants who were present on Richards’ final day as host recalled him giving a brief address to the camera, according to The Ringer. This is a condensed version of the information.