‘Jeopardy!’ The Awkward Answer of a Contestant Goes Viral.

An awful Jeopardy! moment! back in 2015 has resurfaced on social media today and is causing a new round of virality.

Tom Imler, a contestant on the popular quiz show, made waves in April 2015 after one of his answers was deemed disturbing.

“In common law, the age of this, marking adulthood, is believed to be 14 in boys and 12 in girls,” stated the prompt, which was read by the late Alex Trebek.

As a result, Imler blurted out his misguided response: “What is the age of consent?”

Trebeck said flatly, “No,” and Imler seemed to regret his decision almost immediately.

“What is puberty?” should have been the correct response.

In the United States, the age of consent varies from 16 to 18 years old, depending on the state.

Years later, user B.W. Carlin, @BaileyCarlin, uploaded the video on Twitter, and it’s still going strong.

The video was first published by the account @Skeeter, and at the time of publication, it had over 251,000 views.

When the video originally went viral, Imler, a North Carolina native, was heavily chastised on social media, but he insisted that he had made a blunder while under duress.

The reply to the New York Daily News “pissed me off,” Imler remarked. “It’s a lie by a factor of 127,000. However, when it began to spread, I became concerned that people would believe it was true. ‘Holy cow,’ I began to think. What if I get home from work one day to find a cop standing at my door?'” Imler recalled some of the comments made against him at the time, saying: “‘This individual is a pedophile.’ Wow. Check his basement, please. ‘Check his hard drive,’ someone says “That sort of thing—nothing complimentary. ‘Give it some time to relax.’ It was a blunder.'” He said, ” “I couldn’t believe how quickly it burst. It was the incorrect response to a badly phrased inquiry.” Imler admitted that the term “common law” threw him off, and that a buddy informed him that he had gone viral on Reddit.

“All I could think was, ‘Darn, I got it wrong.'”

He continued, " "It's simply completely absurd.