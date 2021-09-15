‘Jeopardy!’ On Show, Champ Matt Amodio celebrates after breaking yet another record.

Jeopardy! After extending his incredible winning streak to 20 games on Tuesday, champion Matt Amodio shows no signs of slowing down.

With 18 victories and $574,801 in prize money, the Yale Ph.D. student returned to the show for Season 38 on Monday, earning him the third-highest regular-season earner in Jeopardy! history.

On Tuesday, Amodio matched the Jeopardy! record of 20 consecutive games won set by contestant Julia Collins, confirming his standing as one of the most threatening players on the syndicated quiz show.

Collins and computer science student Amodio, who earned $678,801 in cash, are currently tied for third place in terms of consecutive games won. Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning run on Jeopardy! with a whopping 74 games.

A trailer was published on the Jeopardy! Twitter account in the lead-up to Tuesday’s broadcast, with the caption: “Matt Amodio is only 1 game away from tying the 20-game champion Julia Collins! Will he be victorious in his next match?”

“Jeopardy!” exclaimed a voiceover in the trailer. Matt Amodio is a super-champ. “I’m one game away from tying all-star Julia Collins for the most consecutive wins with 20.”

“Pretty nice company!” Amodio exclaimed to the camera, a native of Ohio.

“I enjoyed watching Julia on #jeopardy so much, what a thrill to try to tie her great streak!” Amodio tweeted after seeing the video.

Amodio returned to Twitter after Tuesday’s program aired, writing: “Tied with @Jeopardy”

Julia… incredible. I’d say #Jeopardy dreams do come true, but right now I’m way beyond anything I could have imagined!”

Collins’ winning streak continued in 2014, earning her $428,100. She is the most successful female participant in terms of win streaks and money won.

Mike Richards, the show’s former executive producer, hosts this week’s episodes of Jeopardy! During his brief tenure at the podium, he only shot five shows. On Friday, his farewell program will be aired.

