‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik, the show’s host, talks about working with Mike Richards in the midst of the scandal.

Mayim Bialik, host of Jeopardy!, has spoken about how she dealt with Mike Richards in the days following the revelation of his previous insensitive podcast statements.

The Ringer published an article documenting a series of derogatory remarks Richards had made on his former podcast a week after the August 11 announcement that he would be the next permanent host, replacing the late Alex Trebek.

Richards made offensive comments towards women and Jews, among other things, on his The Randumb Show podcast between 2013 and 2014.

While Richards said that he was stepping down as host as a result of the outrage, he stayed on as the executive producer of Jeopardy! until August 31, when it was announced that he was also out of that post.

As a result, Bialik—who had already been named as the host of Jeopardy! tournaments and specials—had to work with Richards as she took over as the nightly primetime show’s substitute.

In a new interview with Glamour, Bialik says she chose to focus on her work than than confront Richards about the situation.

“I think not commenting is the safest thing to do,” she told the publication. Of course, I had to work with him, speak with him, and contact with him [when that report was out]in his function as producer.

“But that’s because I’m a head-down kind of person, so I had to keep working until he was no longer practically in my ear.”

“I’m not going to tell you any detail of what it was, but yeah,” Bialik said when asked if she has communicated with Richards since he left the program.

Bialik also said that her partner and Bialik Breakdown podcast co-host Jonathan Cohen was in the hospital while all of the turmoil was going on.

“As all of this was going down, the person with whom I’m in a relationship was having hip-replacement surgery,” she told Glamour. “I got that call in a hospital waiting room while my boyfriend was having surgery when Mike Richards stood down as host.

“I bring this up because I’ve also been taping my podcast the entire time. This is a condensed version of the information.