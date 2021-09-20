‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik, the show’s host, speaks out against Mike Richards’ dismissal.

Mayim Bialik, the new host of Jeopardy!, has spoken out about the Mike Richards issue, detailing how she felt when he was fired from the show.

Following a months-long hunt for a new permanent presenter, the show’s then-executive producer Richards was announced as the show’s successor to beloved late host Alex Trebek, as has been well publicized over the last several weeks.

Richards was named host of the primetime nightly show, while Bialik was named host of Jeopardy! specials and tournaments, after a who’s who of TV stars auditioned for the coveted post.

Richards’ glory days were short-lived, however, when stories arose of models accusing him of discriminating against them while working as a producer on The Price Is Right.

The Ringer published a piece revealing a number of abusive comments Richards made while presenting his now-defunct podcast between 2013 and 2014. This fueled calls for Richards to be fired from his glitzy new job.

Richards stepped down on August 20th, barely nine days after his hosting role was announced. He was also fired as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune a few days later.

The Big Bang Theory actor Bialik has disclosed for the first time in an essay for This website how she responded after learning of Richards’ abrupt departure.

Bialik spoke on the “amazing” news she received from Sony Pictures Television executives about getting her job, despite not knowing who had been chosen for the primetime show.

“I didn’t know who the other host was going to be right away, and once Mike Richards was introduced as the permanent host, a few more weeks went before everything changed and Mike stepped down,” she wrote.

“I believe everyone who has worked with me will agree that, as someone who has been acting since I was a child, I go where I’m directed and perform the job I’m given. I take care of what is in front of me. I don’t pay attention to my industry’s news very closely. That’s how I tackled the situation.”

“Of course, because Mike was my supervisor, I kept in touch with him. This is a condensed version of the information.