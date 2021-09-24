‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik, the show’s host, faces backlash for her anti-vaccine remarks.

Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik, who has faced charges of being a vaccine skeptic, is repeating her position on immunizations.

Bialik was announced as one of the permanent hosts on Jeopardy! shortly after.

â€”along with the now-fired Mike Richardsâ€”she was quickly chastised for remarks she made in her 2012 book, Beyond the Sling.

“We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children,” she wrote at the time, “but this is a very personal decision that should only be made after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

Bialik, a mother of two, has subsequently emphasized that she is not anti-vaccine, tweeting in February 2015 that she is “dispelling myths about my opinion on vaccines.” I’m not against it. My children have had their vaccinations. There is so much rage and hysteria. I hope this clarifies things for you.”

In October 2020, Bialik confirmed in a YouTube video that she and her children would be getting the COVID-19 vaccination as well as seasonal flu shots.

However, continuous criticism has continued to come in over her opinon on the subject, which the actress has now sought to put to bed once and for all.

In an interview with The Associated Press (AP), the singer, who has a Ph.D. in neurology, said of the controversy, “I don’t regret that when I wrote a book about parenting, my kids were young, they hadn’t received all their vaccines.”

“Now I’ve gone public and proclaimed that I’m a vaccinated person, that we’re a vaccinated family, and that we’re all COVID vaccinated. That’s part of the difficulty of being a public figure, and the court of public opinion has a lot of weight.

“I owe Sony and Jeopardy! a debt of gratitude! for believing in me right now as a host, with the ability to do my job despite everything else.”

When former Jeopardy! executive producer Richards earned the coveted post of Alex Trebek’s successor on the long-running primetime quiz program, his earlier statements came back to haunt him.

Richards made a variety of inappropriate remarks, according to a story published by The Ringer. This is a condensed version of the information.