‘Jeopardy!’ Mayim Bialik is praised by Champ Matt Amodio for being a “fun” host.

Matt Amodio, a Jeopardy! champion, lauded Mayim Bialik for providing a sense of “fun” to the game show while yet “taking the job seriously.”

When Bialik stepped in to replace the scandal-plagued Mike Richards, she became an unexpected addition to the show’s primetime lineup. And in an interview with This website, Amodio gushed over the actress from The Big Bang Theory, who also holds a doctorate in neuroscience.

Mayim is a fun person who takes the job seriously, which are the two most important qualities in the role, according to Amodio. “She is kind with the contestants, making them feel at ease in a stressful situation.”

On August 11, the show’s executive producer Richards was appointed as the permanent presenter, following a months-long hunt in which a number of celebrity guest presenters auditioned to succeed Alex Trebek, who died last November.

After The Ringer published an article regarding derogatory statements he made while presenting a podcast in 2013 and 2014, he resigned from the coveted position just nine days later.

Richards also lost his job as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune as a result of the reaction.

Richards’ final week as a permanent presenter aired in September at the start of Season 38. Bialik, who also plays in the comedy Call Me Kat, will now share hosting responsibilities with Ken Jennings, the all-time winner of Jeopardy!, until the end of the year.

However, Amodio does not believe the turbulence has overshadowed his incredible 32-game winning streak. He is now second only behind Jennings in terms of most shows won, at 74.

“I think more people are talking about Jeopardy! today than they would have been otherwise,” Amodio told This website.

“It’s hardly shocking to me that the hosting selection has gotten so much attention,” the Ohio native remarked. “It’s a testimonial to Jeopardyimportance. !’s Our cultural identity is shaped by people like Alex Trebek. Alex is a revered figure, and moving on after the loss of a beloved symbol is never easy.”

Is Amodio ever hesitant to tweet after Richards’ previous words came back to haunt him? Only when it comes to keeping his Jeopardy! results! He said he was keeping pre-recorded episodes under wraps.

