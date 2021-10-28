‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio was a “tough act to follow,” according to Jonathan Fisher.

Jeopardy! ace As his own tenure on the show comes to an end, Jonathan Fisher admits that previous champ Matt Amodio was a “difficult act to follow.”

Actor Fisher pulled off a major upset earlier this month, defeating Yale Ph.D. candidate Amodio after a 38-game winning streak.

Fisher, who is from Coral Gables, Florida, went on to win 11 games in a row before being halted in game 12 by Nancy Donehower, as seen in Tuesday’s program.

However, retired college admissions counselor Donehower’s run was cut short on Wednesday’s episode of the show, as she was vanquished.

Fisher, who is tied with 2014 champion Arthur Chu in the Jeopardy! hall of fame, took a humble approach to discussing his impressive streak in an interview with The Washington Newsday. Fisher, who scored the show’s first ever double digit back-to-back champion run, took a humble approach to discussing his impressive streak in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

The California resident commended Amodio’s abilities and thanked him with providing a welcome diversion from the “behind-the-scenes intrigue” preceding the new host’s selection.

He said, “Matt was fantastic.” “I believe he arrived at the perfect time for the program, because his expertise and personality were able to refocus people’s attention back on the game and the participants rather than the hosting rotations or the behind-the-scenes controversy.”

“I hope I was able to continue it in some fashion, and that will be the show’s primary focus moving forward.”

“In terms of playing, he’s certainly a difficult act to follow!” I don’t think I’m anywhere near his skill level, but our playing styles and areas of expertise are vastly different, so I hope I was different enough from him to keep people interested while also being similar enough that they didn’t want me to lose right away!” Fisher congratulated his victorious challenger on Twitter after his Jeopardy! defeat was shown on Tuesday, and he also tagged all-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, who was ousted after 74 victories by opponent Nancy Zerg in 2004.

“That concludes my appearance on @Jeopardy!” Fisher penned an essay. “Congratulations to Nancy (such a name for a streak-breaker, right @KenJennings?) on a fantastic performance and well-deserved victory. This has been one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.