‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio, the defending champion, admits that his controversial answering style is a “strategic” decision.

Amodio has had a fantastic winning streak on the syndicated quiz program, with a 14-day total of $440,600, making him the fourth-highest regular-season earner in Jeopardy! ever.

While the computer science Ph.D. Yale student has followed the show’s guidelines of responding clues in question form, he has raised eyebrows by beginning each of his replies with “what is”—even when the answer is about individuals.

Amodio claimed in an interview with the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science that he has kept his responses similar in style so that he can concentrate on the substance of the hint.

“I have a system where I start all of my queries with a ‘what’s,’ so I can concentrate on the rest of the clue,” he explained. “Others have expressed their displeasure with me being robotic rather than forming a query differently each time.

“I was relieved to learn that this was entirely legal on Jeopardy! I’ve watched Jeopardy! every day of my life, so I felt confident it would be fine.”

“That’s the kind of thing we do all the time in computer science,” Amodio added, relating his methods to his continuing research. You have a component of your software that either does ‘A’ or ‘B,’ and it must choose between the two.

“Then you realize, ‘Wait, we never actually need to do “B,”‘ so you snip it out and leave a shorter piece of code.’ It’s cleaner, and there are less things that can go wrong when there are fewer things moving.”

“You know, I read a lot—I have to attribute my passion of reading,” Amodio said when asked how he was able to acquire such broad general knowledge. Most nights, I begin my research on Wikipedia.

“I read everything there, but I also receive 10 or 15 links to other topics that interest me from that piece. That leads to more, and before I know it, the night is done, and I still have tens of thousands of items to read. And then it all starts over again the next day.”

