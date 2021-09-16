‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio, the champion, didn’t think he’d be “good enough” for the show.

Matt Amodio, the current Jeopardy! champion, confessed that he didn’t think he was “talented enough” to participate on the show before applying.

In Wednesday’s broadcast, the 30-year-old Yale computer science Ph.D. student extended his winning streak to 21 games, cementing his place as the show’s third most successful participant.

And in a game of Jeopardy! In a YouTube Q&A session released on Wednesday, Amodio revealed that his appearance on the show would not have happened without his father’s early encouragement.

“So I like Jeopardy!” Amodio said when asked how he got on the show. In my lifetime, I believe I’ve seen every episode. Despite this, I didn’t believe I’d be good enough for the show.

“’Take the Anytime Test,’ my father advised. Nothing could be worse than not getting along, so give it a shot.’

“I answered, ‘Fine, I’ll take care of it.’ And then I got a call, and then another one, and now I’m here, and I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

The Jeopardy! Anytime Test, which can be found on the show’s official website, gives aspiring participants 15 seconds to answer 50 clues in order to see whether they’d be good enough to compete in front of the cameras.

Amodio now encourages others to take the test after overcoming his own self-doubt.

“I believe that there are people out there who have a lot of knowledge, but also a lot of self-doubt, and they are holding themselves back,” he stated. “And all I have to say to them is go for it, put your faith in yourself. Don’t be afraid to give it a shot.”

He also offered some tips to individuals who want to participate in Jeopardy! success: “The finest advise I can give somebody is to read,” he remarked.

“Read more about it if you find it mildly intriguing. If it doesn’t pique your curiosity, learn more about it. You only need to learn more, and you’ll find that fascinating as well.”

While Amodio’s streak has firmly engraved his name in the annals of Jeopardy!, the Ohio native still finds it difficult to place himself among the show’s legends.

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing. He said, “It still doesn’t make sense.” “I’m expecting to read through the record book and see everyone else’s name but mine. It’ll never work for me.”

Not amodio. This is a condensed version of the information.