‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio is’very uncomfortable’ with his newfound celebrity.

Jeopardy! Thanks to his record-breaking run on the quiz show, winner Matt Amodio is swiftly becoming a household figure, which makes him “extremely uncomfortable.”

Amodio, a Yale Ph.D. computer science student, reached another important milestone on Friday, when he became only the third contestant in the history of Jeopardy! to earn $1 million in non-tournament play.

While his broad variety of knowledge and unusual method of answering clues continue to draw in viewers, Amodio has said that the attention his 28-game winning run has gotten is one of his least favorite aspects of the show.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain!” Amodio told CT Insider of the Connecticut Post. “At heart, I’m an introvert, and while I could grow accustomed to this kind of attention given enough time, that time has not yet arrived. When I see an article published about me, I still get shivers. Me? “Me, myself?”

In an op-ed for Hearst Connecticut earlier this month, the Ohio native addressed the same topic, admitting that while his extended stint on the program has been “the joy of a lifetime,” he is still an introvert at heart.

He wrote, “I’ll never get used to the fact that I’m on TV, that my name is in the newspaper, that strangers know who I am.” “I’m a fairly introverted individual. But that hasn’t stopped me from absolutely enjoying the entire experience!

“I’ve been welcomed with such kindness and warmth; it’s given me a sense of belonging, and I’ve been moved by how my community has supported me.”

Amodio’s earnings increased to a staggering $1,004,001 during Friday’s installment of the show, after he had won 28 consecutive games.

After crossing that mark, he is now only two wins behind two other competitors throughout regular season play.

Jeopardy! Forever! Ken Jennings is the current champion, earning $2,520,700 for his 74-game winning streak in 2004, while James Holzhauer won $2,462,216 for his 32 games in 2019.

The contestants’ hot streaks are the result of a crucial rule change introduced at the start of the show’s 20th season in 2003, when players on Jeopardy! were only allowed to play five games in a row.

