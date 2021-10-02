‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio has a long road ahead of him to dethrone Jennings in the most consecutive victories.

On Friday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Matt Amodio won yet again, claiming sole possession of second place on the all-time list of consecutive wins.

He also drew closer to Ken Jennings, who currently holds the top spot on the list. However, Amodio still has a long way to go before claiming the top spot: Jennings’ winning streak lasted 74 games, while Amodio presently has 33 wins.

“Ken has always been Jeopardy’s face! In a press statement, Amodio said, “When I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him.” “It’s a weird experience to be directly behind him.”

Despite this, Amodio, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, broke another show record by overtaking James Holzhauer in terms of consecutive wins. Before Amodio tied him on Thursday night, Holzhauer had sat alone at No. 2 since 2019.

Amodio answered to certain queries from This website by email after tying Holzhauer’s record.

“It’s a surreal experience. “It’s unbelievable,” he exclaimed. “I watched James tear through the competition every second, and I knew he was better than I could ever be.”

Holzhauer made fun of Amodio on Twitter last week. He released two side-by-side screen captures of himself and Amodio on the show on September 20. Holzhauer, who was known for placing high-stakes wagers that netted significant sums of money during his time on the program, pointed out the disparity in earnings between the two at the 23-day mark: Holzhauer had $1,780,237 to Amodio’s $825,801.

His tweet’s caption said, “When you order something online vs. when it arrives.”

When you order anything online vs. when it arrives, there’s a big difference.

twitter.com/AFE2zdA4KA

September 20, 2021 — James Holzhauer (@James Holzhauer)

When asked about Holzhauer’s ribbing, Amodio said, “I wouldn’t want James to be anyone else.” “I’m used to it because I have elder brothers. Also, snark and mocking have always been a part of how my friends and I communicate. James is conversing in a language that I am familiar with.”

After winning last Friday’s game, Amodio joined Jennings and Holzhauer as the only three persons to have won more than $1 million in non-tournament play on Jeopardy!

During the summer, Amodio’s tenure on Jeopardy! began. This is a condensed version of the information.