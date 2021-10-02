‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings’ top spot ‘feels far away,’ says champ Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! As he continues to break records, champ Matt Amodio is the man of the hour, but he says he still has a long way to go to catch up to Ken Jennings.

The Yale Ph.D. student tied James Holzhauer’s second-place Jeopardy! record with 32 consecutive triumphs on Thursday night’s broadcast of the quiz show.

With a current cash reward of $1,212,401, it’s easy to infer that the Ohio native is aiming to replace Jennings as the best competitor of all time, a title he won in 2004 with 74 victories and $2,520,700 in earnings.

However, in an interview with This website, Amodio, 30, said that Jennings’ overall number of games won appears to be just as difficult to match as it was on the first day of the show.

Over email, Amodio added, “Ken feels as far away now as it did in Game 1.” “It feels like I’ve been through the ringer over and over again… I haven’t even reached half-way! For a reason, Ken is the GOAT!”

Amodio holds Jennings in such high regard that he lists him among the most famous people who have contacted him since his winning run began in the summer.

“I’ve received tweets from Ken and James [Holzhauer], which makes me feel quite honored,” he remarked. “They’re legends, and the fact that they took the time to say something nice about me is a great compliment.”

He joked that he’s “waiting” for a famous former Jeopardy! contestant. Amodio continued, “Just last night I had Michael McKean tweet a joke about me, and that was such a great thrill as I’m a huge fan!”

“I also received a shout out from Michelle Branch for getting a Black Keys question right on the spot. It’s exciting to be recognized by musicians you enjoy.”

Even when asked whether there are any celebrities he aspires to meet as a consequence of his time on Jeopardy!, Amodio keeps his ambitions within the Jeopardy! family.

“I have yet to meet Ken or James, but I would very much like to,” he remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.