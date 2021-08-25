‘Jeopardy!’ Joe Buck’s Guest Host Stint Hit a 13-Week High in Ratings.

After months of declining viewership, Jeopardy! ratings soared to a 13-week high during Joe Buck’s guest hosting appearance on the syndicated quiz show.

As producers looked for a replacement for late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the sportscaster was the latest in a long line of famous guest hosts who seized the lead during the recently finished 37th season.

Buck wrapped up the season with a 5.2 percent audience share when he appeared on the show for a single week between August 9 and 13, with his episodes running between August 9 and 13.

According to Nielsen Media Research records obtained by Next TV, Bill Whitaker reached the same viewing ratings during the two weeks he hosted the show in May—the last time such numbers were attained before Buck.

CNBC host David Faber, who hosted the show the week before Buck, received 4.5, which was a modest improvement above previous host LeVar Burton, who received the lowest ratings of all the celebrities that took the stage this season with 4.4.

Buck’s ratings were unaffected by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which took place from July 23 to August 8, unlike the two presenters before him.

Prior to Burton, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta matched for the lowest ratings, with 4.7 million viewers during one of their two weeks on the show, a mark also shared by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts during her week as host.

On the other hand, former contestant Ken Jennings’ six-week tenure in January, which also happened to be the first of the guest-hosting spots, peaked with a 6.1 audience share.

Katie Couric’s first of two weeks in March was her most successful, with a rating of 5.6, while Dr. Mehmet Oz’s guest-hosting from the week of March 28 had a rating of 5.2.

The first of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ two weeks in April witnessed a ratings bounce, with a 5.6 audience share.

Mayim Bialik, who was revealed this month as one of the new permanent presenters of Jeopardy!, had a 5.1 rating when she hosted the show from June to August. According to Next TV, she had the same numbers as Anderson Cooper and Buzzy Cohen.

