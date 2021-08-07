‘Jeopardy!’ If given the opportunity, host David Faber says he’d take the job full-time.

On Friday night, David Faber will make his final appearance as a Jeopardy! guest host when he hosts his fifth and final show of the season.

The financial journalist, who is best known for his work on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, has received positive feedback for his time hosting the game show, and says he’d like to keep the job.

“If they offered me the job, I think I would say yes,” Faber told this outlet, “but I think it’s quite doubtful at this point.” I’m ecstatic to have gotten the opportunity to present five concerts. And even if that’s all I ever receive, it’s more than most.”

After several reports that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in talks to become the permanent successor to Alex Trebek, who died in November, the top post may be out of reach for Faber.

According to Faber, Richards would be a good candidate. The journalist thought he was “quite good” after watching a handful of his shows as a guest host and feels “the Jeopardy! “The audience was in agreement.”

“My experience with him was as the executive producer, and he was great,” Faber continued. He was all you could ask for in an EP. He was always on top of things. He was uplifting. He seemed to have told me all I needed to know in order to do the best job possible.

“So, if he gets the position, I wish him all the luck in the world. He’s a very gifted individual.”

Since the death of presenter Alex Trebek, who had hosted the quiz for 37 seasons, a series of interim hosts has filled in. Faber says that he felt the strain of the position at first, but that he became more at ease as the week progressed.

“I was nervous the first time I taped the show. This was unlike anything I’d ever seen on television, and unlike anything I’d ever dealt with. As a result, I suppose you still get nervous when you do something new, and it took a little while for my anxiety to quiet down,” he remarked.

