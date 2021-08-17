‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Thanked for Making Champ Matt Amodio’s “Dream a Reality”

Jeopardy! On Monday, champion Matt Amodio took the opportunity to thank four of the show’s guest hosts, praising them for helping him realize his “dreams.”

On the syndicated quiz show, Amodio has a phenomenal 18-day winning run, with a total of $574,801—making him the third-highest regular-season earner in Jeopardy! history.

And, as he waits for a return to the show’s upcoming season, the Yale computer science Ph.D. student moved to Twitter to thank the guest presenters who covered his time on the show, including Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

In his tweet, he also thanked the benefiting charities Be The Match, Reading is Fundamental, Robin Hood, and KidSmart, as well as show fans.

“4 hosts, 4 charity, only 280 characters, so here we go…,” he wrote. Thank you so much to @RobinRoberts, @levarburton, @davidfaber, @Buck, @BeTheMatch, @RIFWEB, @RobinHoodNYC, and @KidSmartSTL for making my #jeopardy dream come true! And, of course, thank you to all of the viewers who help make this show possible!”

“Very glad for you and your success!” Roberts responded on Good Morning America. When I was there, I appreciated how gracious you and all of the contestants were. I’ll treasure these memories for the rest of my life. Matt, I wish you the best of luck.”

“Congrats on your incredible championship run on @Jeopardy @AmodioMatt,” Faber tweeted, inviting Amodio on his CNBC show. I hope you’ll join us on @SquawkStreet after it’s over to talk about what you’re going to do with your massive winnings. I’m sure @jimcramer has some solid suggestions.”

“Absolutely! Amodio replied, “I’ll be taking notes.”

The celebs were among a slew of guest hosts who stepped in throughout the year as producers looked for a long-term replacement for Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020.

After considerable anticipation, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was named on Wednesday as the new host of the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star. This is a condensed version of the information.