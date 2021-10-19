‘Jeopardy!’ Former Champ didn’t respect Alex Trebek’s wishes with host choice.

Arthur Chu, a former Jeopardy! champion, has blasted the show’s producers for not being “respectful” of Alex Trebek’s desires in his replacement selection.

Trebek died in November after a battle with pancreatic illness. He had hosted the long-running quiz show from 1984 to 2020.

From January to August, audiences watched as a slew of famous guest hosts auditioned for the coveted role, with the show’s then-executive producer, Mike Richards, eventually earning the position.

What followed was an extraordinary chain of events for the show, with Richards losing his roles as both host and executive producer in a matter of days, following anger over statements he made on a now-defunct podcast.

With Mayim Bialik and all-time Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings now sharing hosting duties for the rest of 2021, Chu told The Washington Newsday that while he has no strong personal preferences, Trebek’s apparent choice of heir to the podium appears to have been missed.

He stated, ” “I was cheering for Ken Jennings as host out of solidarity as a former contender and because he seemed to be Alex Trebek’s preferred successor, as evidenced by Trebek gifting him his cufflinks and having him narrate his audiobook.

“But, in the end, most of what somebody would need to know in order to make an informed decision is information that we’ll never learn about until it’s leaked from behind the scenes.

“I don’t have strong feelings about it,” he said, “other than the fact that I believe there are some clear indicators Alex Trebek’s intended successor was Ken Jennings, and it would have been more respectful to follow his desires.”

Chu also expressed his displeasure with Bialik’s temporary appointment as showrunner, citing her previous statements against vaccines and other topics.

“Many of Bialik’s previous views on critical matters have been terrible, and I strongly disagree with her previous expressed ideas on issues like #MeToo and vaccinations.

“While she hasn’t issued the apology I expected when she was appointed to this role, she hasn’t continued to promote any of these beliefs as host. This is a condensed version of the information.