‘Jeopardy!’ Following LeVar Burton’s low ratings, David Faber hosted the show, which saw an increase in ratings.

Following the low hit by predecessor LeVar Burton’s stay as guest presenter, Jeopardy! ratings rose slightly during David Faber’s week as guest host earlier this month.

According to Next TV, CNBC personality Faber’s stint at the helm of the syndicated quiz program drew a 4.5 percent viewer share, a small improvement over Burton’s 4.4.

Faber’s five-episode run, which ended on August 6, was also hampered by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as did Burton’s.

While Faber’s week on the show saw a slight increase in ratings, it’s still below the previous tied low mark of 4.7 set by Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during one of their two weeks on the show—a statistic also matched by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts during her week as host.

On the other hand, Ken Jennings, the show’s all-time most popular participant, peaked with a 6.1 audience share during his six-week run in January, which also happened to be the first of the guest-hosting slots.

Burton’s low ratings were especially shocking given the outpouring of support he received from fans and celebrities alike when he auditioned for the position of permanent replacement for beloved late host Alex Trebek.

During the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8, Jeopardy!, as well as syndicated programming in general, were thrashed in terms of viewership.

Burton had to deal with a variety of preemptions in his case. The first hearing of the House Select Committee examining the January 6 Capitol riot aired on July 27—his second day on Jeopardy!

On July 29, President Joe Biden announced fresh measures to expand COVID vaccines, putting a dent in daytime television for the final time. The NBA draft, which took place a few hours later, also drew a large audience.

Throughout the year, as each new guest presenter assumed the coveted post of Jeopardy! quizmaster, the number of viewers gradually decreased.

When he took over from inaugural guest host Jennings, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who was revealed as one of the show’s permanent presenters last week, maintained a 5.9 throughout his two weeks at the podium.

Katie Couric’s first of two weeks in March turned out to be a success. This is a condensed version of the information.