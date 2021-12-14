‘Jeopardy!’ Fans believe the new finalist resembles Steve Martin.

Jeopardy! Due to one contestant’s strong likeness to comedian Steve Martin, viewers took a collective double-take during Monday’s broadcast of the show.

After a highly intense game, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, was seen as the first contender to qualify for the Professors Tournament final.

While Buttrey’s intellectual prowess was worthy of dominating conversation, people flocked to Twitter after the show to comment on how much he resembled Martin from Cheaper By the Dozen.

It was easy to mistake Buttrey for the Hollywood cinema star, as he wore spectacles, had platinum hair, and had an easygoing disposition during his tenure on the screen.

“Congrats to @SteveMartinToGo on making the finals of the @Jeopardy professors competition,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging Martin’s account.

Another tweeted, “Interesting new role for @SteveMartinToGo as college lecturer and @Jeopardy tournament semifinalist ‘Sam.'”

Another admirer of the show joked, “Comedy may not be lovely, but Jeopardy is.” “I was expecting a cameo from Martin Short. #SteveMartin.” King Tut was a category on the show, therefore the relationship went beyond appearances during the episode. Martin, of course, is most known for his novelty song “King Tut,” which he first sang on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s.

This isn’t the first time Martin has been confused for someone else in recent weeks. After it was pointed out that the man in the video resembled Martin, a benign video of a man playing with a Dachshund gained more attention in November.

Amee Vanderpool, a writer, uploaded the video, writing: “This morning, I need a man who looks like Steve Martin in a garden, tending to this dachshund. This appears to be part of a series called “Dads with Dogs They Didn’t Want.”” As the tweet gained traction, it drew Martin’s notice, prompting him to respond: “I’m relieved to discover that this isn’t me. I was beginning to question my sanity.” Following Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy!, Buttery chatted with Clue Crew member Jimmy McGuire about his experiences in the inaugural Professors Tournament thus far.

When asked what the problem was, This is a condensed version of the information.