‘Jeopardy!’ Fans are overjoyed that Mike Richards’ stint as host has come to an end after only 9 days.

After it was revealed on Friday that Mike Richards would be the new host of Jeopardy!, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings.

Following a months-long search for a replacement for the late Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! executive producer Richards and actress Mayim Bialik were introduced as permanent presenters last Wednesday.

His nomination, however, was dogged by controversy from the start, with The Ringer published an article this week detailing how Richards made a number of obscene comments on the podcast The Randumb Show, which he co-hosted from 2013 to 2014.

Richards said on Friday that he would be stepping down from his newly allocated position, saying in a statement, “It bothers me that these past actions and sentiments have placed such a shadow on Jeopardy!” as we prepare to begin a new chapter

“As I indicated last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities. However, it has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best option for the show.

“As a result, I will be stepping down as host with immediate effect. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled. The search for a permanent syndicated host will now be resumed by [Sony Pictures Television].

“In the meanwhile, we’ll be bringing back guest presenters to complete production for the new season, which will be announced next week with more specifics.

“I’d want to apologize to each of you for the unwelcome bad attention that Jeopardy! has received! over the last three weeks, and for the resulting uncertainty and delays. I recognize that I have a long way to go in regaining your trust and confidence.”

“We support Mike’s decision to stand down as host,” Sony Pictures Television stated in a statement. Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the foul language he used in the past caught us off guard this week. We’ve discussed our concerns and expectations for the future with him.”

