‘Jeopardy!’ During Mike Richards’ sole week as host, ratings increased.

In terms of television ratings, Mike Richards’ brief tenure as the permanent host of Jeopardy! was a success.

Richards was announced as the next host of Jeopardy! in August, after a months-long hunt that saw a slew of celebrities audition for the role of late beloved broadcaster Alex Trebek.

After The Ringer published a story revealing misogynistic and obscene statements Richards made on a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014, his stint came to an end nearly as soon as it began.

In the wake of the uproar, Richards announced his resignation from his new position, just nine days after it was announced. He was fired from his role as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune a few days later.

The California native’s brief tenure as host meant he only worked one day in the role, taping a single week’s worth of shows before stepping down.

Those episodes premiered earlier this month on Season 38 of Jeopardy!, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Richards’ week on the show drew 8.38 million viewers and a 5.1 household rating.

As a result, the ratings were somewhat higher than the same week in 2020, with 8.15 million viewers and a 5.0 household rating.

Following Richards’ week as host, Jeopardy! was ranked second among syndicated shows, trailing only Family Feud, which earned 8.43 million viewers and 5.1 homes in Nielsen Media Research ratings.

Richards became the second celebrity guest host in a long line of aspirants that ended with Joe Buck in August, following all-time Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Richards had a 5.9% audience share throughout his two weeks on the long-running quiz program, placing his episodes among the most watched of all the guest presenters. With a 6.1 percent share, Jennings attracted in the most viewers.

Mayim Bialik, who was announced in August as the presenter of Jeopardy! tournaments and specials, has taken over as host of the primetime show after Richards stepped down.

Bialik, who is best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, will share presenting responsibilities with Jennings for the rest of the year. Jennings is also a member of the team.