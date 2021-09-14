‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Talks About How Host Drama Affects His Winning Streak.

Jeopardy! As he competes on the show, champ Matt Amodio has spoken up about navigating the current search for a new permanent host.

The 38th season of the long-running quiz show premiered on Monday, with Amodio extending his winning streak to 19 games.

However, the very successful stint of the Yale Ph.D. computer science student has been overshadowed by the search for a replacement for popular presenter Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Mike Richards was selected presenter of the primetime nightly show last month after an array of prominent faces were seen trying out for the coveted post in a long line of guest-hosting gigs since the start of the year—only to step down days later.

Richards was able to tape a week’s worth of episodes before stepping down, and they have been running on screens across the United States since Monday.

Amodio, 30, said in a new interview with The Washington Post that he has mainly disregarded the continuing upheaval in order to focus on competing.

“When I’m in the thick of a game, the last thing I’m thinking about is who’s hosting,” he remarked. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘Oh man, you’re on your fourth host, that must be difficult.’

“And I’d answer, ‘Well, you’re right, but I didn’t understand it at the time.’ Because I’m trying to get these incredibly obscure information out of my head, and that’s taking all of my mental energy right now.”

The show’s revolving door of famous guest hosts, as well as the cloud of scandal surrounding Richards’ exit, has drew unusual attention to it. Amodio is still adjusting to the recent changes.

He told The Washington Post, “I think I’ve definitely gotten even more attention since it’s such a unique moment for the show.” “I’m an introvert who has never been exposed to even moderate quantities of attention, let alone this much. I’m honestly astonished at how much I’ve enjoyed it.”

Richards’ brief appointment as host was prompted by the resurfacing of claims that he had engaged in discriminatory behavior toward many models while working as a producer on The Price Is Right.

He then encountered even more backlash when The. This is a condensed version of the information.