‘Jeopardy!’ Champ explains why the show’s hiring of a new host went wrong.

Arthur Chu, a former Jeopardy! champion, has revealed his thoughts on why the show’s search for a new host has turned out to be such a shambles.

From the beginning of the year to the end of August, a slew of celebrities appeared on Jeopardy! as a temporary replacement for the late Alex Trebek, after being brought in to guest-host the long-running syndicated show.

On August 11, it was revealed that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards would host the primetime show, while Mayim Bialik would direct Jeopardy! specials, bringing the ever-revolving door to a halt.

However, things came falling down in a couple of days after The Ringer released a piece exposing a series of obscene statements Richards made on an old podcast.

In addition, with Bialik under fire from dissatisfied fans for her views on vaccines and sexual harassment, Chu has written an opinion piece for The Washington Post in which he outlines where he believes the show went wrong.

“Jeopardy! is evolving, and the program threatens to ruin its own attraction by abandoning the unchanging formula we’ve grown to rely on and sidelining the people who most make it succeed,” wrote Chu, who had an 11-day victory streak on the show in 2014.

Following Trebek’s death in November 2020—who insisted that a host should “let the contestants be the stars”—the majority of spectators “anticipated for a replacement to have already been found and, after a little of welcoming ceremony, for the show to return to normal as soon as possible.”

“Instead, Jeopardy! stomped on Trebek’s order. The search for a new host devolved into a public spectacle of “on-the-job tryouts” involving a glamorous roster of A-listers, with the show’s star serving as the week’s celebrity guest host. Instead of rooting for the actual contestants, their fans tuned in each show to cheer for them.

For a show predicated on dependability, the disruption of rotating hosts was enough, but the whole celebrity notion compromised the secret of how Jeopardy! The thought that you, I, or anybody else could be the center of attention enthralled us.