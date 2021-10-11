‘Jeopardy!’ by Matt Amodio Success Harvey Fierstein, the late star of ‘Golden Girls,’ predicted it.

Matt Amodio’s seemingly unstoppable run on Jeopardy! has drawn both supporters and opponents, as well as a careful examination of his outfit on the show.

On Saturday, though, the Yale Ph.D. candidate received one of his most odd post-fame tweets to yet, when Harvey Fierstein informed him that a late member of The Golden Girls had told him how many games Amodio would win.

Fierstein used Twitter to notify Amodio that he was recently visited in a dream by none other than Estelle Getty, who is most known for her Emmy-winning role as Sophia Petrillo on the program, and she dutifully shared her Jeopardy! intel.

Fierstein commented alongside a vintage photo of himself smiling with Getty, who died in 2008: “Sleeping is one of my favorite activities because I have the most vivid dreams.

“I awoke this morning on the phone with Estelle Getty. She’d come to town for the Gay Day Parade and wanted to meet up with some friends. It was great to catch up with her.

“Imagine West Hollywood 2021,” he continued, accompanied by a GIF of Getty as Petrillo at her kitchen table with Betty White’s Rose Nylund. “Estelle had the ability to look into the future. Years ago, she told me about @AmodioMatt. She informed me how many games he’d win, but I’m not allowed to share that information.” Amodio, who currently has a 38-game winning streak, responded to the tweets: “Isn’t it possible that you could make an exception for me? I’d appreciate it if you could tell me!” “Oh, Cookie,” Fierstein responded, “living in the now is the true secret to happiness.” “That’s something I’d never take away from you. You are a shining example for others to follow. Just remember to breathe. Everything will be exposed. Estelle agrees. xoxox.” “Thank you so much for these wise remarks!” Amodio responded to Fierstein, who had worked with Getty in his Broadway musical Torch Song Trilogy in the early 1980s.

While the public will have to wait to see how many games Amodio will win in total, he has broken multiple records along the way and now ranks second in the world for the most consecutive victories.

However, he faces an uphill battle to break Ken Jennings’ all-time record of 74 games, which he has held since 2004.

On Wednesday, Amodio tweeted that if he ever reaches 75. This is a condensed version of the information.