‘Jeopardy!’ As the campaign heats up, it’s being urged to invite the 1985 champion to be a guest host.

A campaign has been established to have a former Jeopardy! champion return as a guest host on the hit game show, 36 years after he originally appeared on the show as a player.

Chuck Forrest, 60, first rose to fame on the show in 1985, when he achieved the maximum five-game win streak and earned $72,800 in prize money. Throughout the years, he would return to Jeopardy! on multiple occasions.

With a long list of celebrities guest-hosting the show as producers search for a permanent replacement for late host Alex Trebek, Forrest’s cousin, Steve Chism, initiated a Facebook campaign to include Forrest in the lineup.

“All of the guest hosts have been terrific, and we certainly would not want to take anything away from any of them,” Chism said in June on the page titled “America wants Chuck Forrest to guest host Jeopardy.”

“However, no list of great Jeopardy champions would be complete without Chuck Forrest’s name! An ‘audition’ has been held for a number of former champions. It’s like eliminating Babe Ruth from baseball tryouts if Chuck Forrest isn’t included! #ChuckForrJeopardy.”

“In 1985, Chuck set a record for wins, and retired undefeated as a five-time Jeopardy! champion,” Chism continued, pleading for Forrest to join the ranks of LeVar Burton, Mayim Bialik, Robin Roberts, and Aaron Rodgers as a guest presenter.

“He then went on to win the 1986 ‘Tournament of Champions.’” (I wonder how many games Chuck Forrest would have won if the rules were the same as they are now—play until you lose.)

“Jeopardy! has asked Chuck Forrest back multiple times since he has always been a popular contestant. 1990, 2002, 2005, and 2014, to name a few. Chuck represented the 1980s in the 2014 ‘Battle of the Decades,’ winning two games against the best players from the 1990s and 2000s. In that tournament, he went on to face Ken Jennings.

“In Double Jeopardy, Chuck was ahead of Jennings until Jennings took the lead for good and beat Chuck by a razor-thin margin.

“Over the last 36 years, Chuck Forrest has become a part of the Jeopardy! culture.

He co-wrote a book with another great Jeopardy! champion in which he described tactics and his trademarked “Forrest Bounce.” The ‘Forrest Bounce,’ as it’s known. This is a condensed version of the information.