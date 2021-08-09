‘Jeopardy! As His Stint Airs, Guest Host Joe Buck is Prepared to Face ‘Armchair’ Critics.

Jeopardy! As his appearance on the hit quiz show begins airing on Monday, guest host Joe Buck is expecting to have his presenting talents evaluated and ridiculed.

The sportscaster is the latest—and last—in a long series of celebrities who have temporarily taken over the syndicated show while producers look for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020.

Buck took to Twitter on Sunday to warn that he’s prepared for the expected criticism as he counts down to the premiere of his first episode.

I’m passing along a link to his latest Jeopardy! interview. “This is the week!!!!” Buck wrote. Tomorrow through Friday, I’ll be hosting @Jeopardy. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turned out. I’m looking forward to all of the armchair hosts telling me how it should be done. Hahahahaha. Oh, and I know who wins,” says the Fox Sports host, who succeeds David Faber in the job. Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Savannah Guthrie, and former candidate Ken Jennings are among the previous hosts.

Buck also stated in his Jeopardy! In an interview, he said that his brief appearance on the show had revived his admiration for Trebek, who hosted the game for 36 years.

Buck stated, “I’ve been in television for about 30 years.” “And I was always in awe of Alex’s ability to emcee this show. I believe it was the ease with which he walked candidates through questions, as well as his grin, friendliness, and intellect.

Oh, and I already know who will win. “And now that I’ve been inside the studio, I have an even greater appreciation for how painstakingly fantastic Alex Trebek was.” — Joe Buck (@Buck) August 8, 2021 “And now that I’ve been inside the studio, I have an even greater appreciation for how meticulously awesome Alex Trebek was.” It was recently reported that executive producer Mike Richards was a contender for the role, alongside LeVar Burton, Mayim Bialik, and David Faber.

Richards appeared on the show for two weeks in February and March 2021, speaking from the lectern.