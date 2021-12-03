‘Jeopardy!’ Amy Schneider claims that the Republican Party will work to make her life ‘harder.’

Amy Schneider, the winner of Jeopardy!, has warned that any Republican elected in her home state of Ohio would seek to “make life worse for her.”

The engineering manager has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, with a 12-game winning run and a total prize pool of $483,000 to date.

Schneider, who is located in Oakland, California, disclosed her political viewpoint during a Twitter debate on Thursday, as her record-breaking tenure on the show has seen her gather a growing fan base.

The discussion began when Ohio Rep. Jim Ryan, a Democrat running for the United States Senate, tweeted an article about Schneider from the official Jeopardy! website, which praised her success on the show.

He expressed himself as follows: “We’re fantastic at creating a lot of things in Ohio—steel, rubber, glass… and Jeopardy champions, to name a few. @Jeopardamy, keep ascending. We’ll be rooting for you every step of the way.” Schneider, a Dayton native, responded: “Thank you very much! To any Ohio supporters, keep in mind that, regardless of whatever the Republican candidate is, one of their priorities in power will be to make things more difficult for me personally. Don’t give them the opportunity!” Schneider’s remark was met with backlash from a Twitter user, who responded: “That’s it, didn’t you have to make it political? You’re a terrific player, but I’m not going to watch another of your [sic]episodes right now. Don’t destroy a great game show with a dreadful backstory. That was a blunder on your part.” She paraphrased the tweet and added, “Showing she wasn’t going to back down.” “To anyone else who feels the same way, I’d be *overjoyed* if my presence wasn’t a political issue. However, because the GOP will not allow me to do so, please focus your complaints to them.” Her post received over 4,200 likes and a response from a recent Jeopardy! contestant. Matt Amodio, a native of Ohio, was the champion.

“Beautifully expressed! You’re always fantastic, both on and off the Jeopardy stage “Amodio’s 38-game winning streak wowed Jeopardy! viewers earlier this year.

With two-term Republican incumbent Rob Portman stating that he would not seek re-election for a third term at the start of this year, a number of GOP. This is a condensed version of the information.