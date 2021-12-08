‘Jeopardy!’ Amy Schneider, a transitioning champion, reveals that she was married before she transitioned.

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider is taking advantage of her time off from the show to share more facts about her personal life with her admirers.

In November, the California-based engineering manager made history on Jeopardy! by defeating five-time champion Andrew He and becoming the first transgender woman to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider is taking a two-week hiatus from screens as Jeopardy! airs its spin-off Professors Tournament competition. Schneider won her 13th consecutive game on Friday’s program, bringing her cash total to $536,400.

And the Dayton, Ohio, native is taking advantage of the opportunity to get to know her more than 14,000 Twitter followers, disclosing in a lengthy thread that she was previously married to a woman before transitioning.

Schneider wrote that after graduation, she continued to pursue her long-held passion for theater performance, writing: “While performing The Taming of the Shrew, I met my wife. I could make a joke about omens because we ended up divorcing because she was playing the title shrew, but that would be unjust to a woman I loved for many years and with whom I’m still friends.” “She was a theater major who wanted to do standup comedy, so we had to move to a big city so she could pursue that,” she explained of her ex-wife. “We went to see some friends at Berkeley and fell in love with the Bay Area. So, in 2009, we relocated to Oakland, and I, for one, have no desire to leave!” Schneider went on to say that a significant year in her life was: “My father died in 2016, Kevin Durant joined the [Golden State] Warriors, my wife and I divorced, I came out as trans, and [Donald] Trump was elected president. It had been an eventful year!” “Now, when I say I recognized I was trans in 2016, I’m simplifying a process that in some ways had been going on my whole life, and certainly since 2011 or so, but 2016 was when I fully realized I was living a lie, and began to let my true self shine,” she clarified in a follow-up tweet. Schneider confirmed in a November interview with The Washington Newsday that she celebrates her birthday on June 30, 2017. This is a condensed version of the information.