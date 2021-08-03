‘Jeopardy!’ After the contestant’s style of answering, the rules are clarified. Viewers of Irks

Following a backlash over current champion Matt Amodio’s clue-answering approach, Jeopardy! executives have clarified the rules of the long-running quiz show.

As any devoted fan knows, the syndicated show provides the clues in the form of questions, which participants must answer.

While Amodio hasn’t breached any regulations in that regard, his habit of beginning each of his questions with “what is”—even when the answer is about people—has enraged some viewers.

In response to the outpouring of angry fan comments, the Jeopardy! Twitter account issued a statement on Monday that read: “What’s up with Matt Amodio? There’s a lot of ‘what’s’ in his response—and that’s fine!”

“Over the many years that Jeopardy! has been on the air, we’ve faced some rare instances that need us to refer back to the actual rules of the game,” according to a statement on the show’s website.

“Street racing champion Matt Amodio has gotten a lot of press recently for his unconventional usage of the phrase ‘What’s…?’ as a template for all responses, whether animal, vegetable, or mineral. Viewers and grammar police alike are unsure about what is and is not acceptable. “We have some answers.”

The regulations stipulate that “all competitor responses to an answer must be phrased in the form of a question,” but there are no grammar requirements.

“Jeopardy! “It is not necessary for the response to be grammatically correct,” the statement read. “Furthermore, the three-letter name of a British Invasion rock band (‘The Who?’) might be a proper response on its own (‘Is it…?’), and even ‘Is it…?’ has been accepted. As a result, Matt Amodio’s no-frills approach is unique, but it follows the rules.”

Contestants who do not answer in question format in ‘Jeopardy!’ rounds receive polite reminders from the host, but such errors cost them points in the ‘Double Jeopardy!’ round, according to the rules.

What exactly is going on with Matt Amodio? He uses a lot of “what’s” in his comments, which is OK!

Other Jeopardy! regulations can be found here: https://t.co/6Ld05LMRR4

— @Jeopardy! 2 August 2021

In any case, diehard #jeopardy aficionados like me keep a copy of the official rules with us at all times.

August 2, 2021 — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt)

“At ‘Final Jeopardy!,’ the…” the statement continued. This is a condensed version of the information.