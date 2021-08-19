‘Jeopardy!’ After sexist podcast comments resurface, host Mike Richards apologizes.

Mike Richards, the new host of Jeopardy!, has apologized after improper comments he made about women resurfaced.

The quiz show’s executive producer—who, together with Mayim Bialik, was just revealed as the show’s new permanent presenter—made a number of sexist comments on the podcast The Randumb Show, which he co-hosted between 2013 and 2014.

The Ringer published parts from the podcast on Wednesday, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at The Price Is Right, on which Richards was a co-executive producer at the time.

Models from the show, cast and crew members, including announcer George Gray, and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri were among the guests on the podcast.

Because of a modeling job she had at the Consumer Electronics Show, he dubbed his former assistant and co-host Beth Triffon a “booth ho” and “booth slut” on a 2014 episode of the podcast.

According to the Ringer story, Richards made derogatory remarks about women’s appearance in many episodes of the podcast, including claiming Triffon and a group of pals seemed “very ugly and overweight” in a photo of them wearing one-piece swimsuits.

When mentioning Triffon’s height, he constantly used the phrase “midget,” which he also used to characterize actress Kristin Chenoweth.

“Ixnay on the ose-nay,” Richards stated during a conversation about huge noses in another episode. She’s not one of those ew-Jays.”

Richards asked in an episode where Triffon was talking about troubles in her flat, “Does Beth live, like, in Haiti?” Isn’t that how it sounds? The stench of urine, the woman in a muumuu, the stray cats.”

Richards later apologized to The Ringer for his remarks, claiming that his “attempts to be amusing and provocative were not acceptable.”

“Facing a really embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago is humbling,” he stated. “With hindsight, there is no excuse for the comments I made on this podcast, and I apologize profusely.

“The podcast was supposed to be a series of raunchy chats between lifelong friends who had a history of making each other laugh. Even after all this time, it’s evident that my attempts to be hilarious and provocative were not successful, and I’ve removed the. This is a condensed version of the information.