‘Jeopardy!’ After a fan campaign, Champ Matt Amodio’s Twitter account was verified.

Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio’s Twitter account has now been officially verified, a result of his success on the syndicated quiz program.

Thanks to his incredible 18-day victory streak, Amodio has quickly risen to notoriety among Jeopardy! viewers, earning him a total of $574,801—making him the third-highest earner in regular season play in the show’s history.

As his reputation grew this summer, a group of his fans tagged Twitter’s official accounts to show their support for the Yale computer science Ph.D. student who was awarded the platform’s distinctive blue badge.

Verified badges are designated for accounts that must “represent or otherwise be affiliated with a prominently recognized individual or brand” in accordance with specific requirements, according to Twitter’s FAQs.

Amodio told one of his nearly 11,000 followers on August 13 that his request to be verified has been “waiting for-EVER.”

“Does anybody know how to make Twitter’s ‘blue check’ procedure go slower?” Amodio joked on Twitter on Saturday as the wait continued. I’m concerned that mine will be finished before #Jeopardy Season 3,141,592 airs, and there’s no purpose in hurrying these things.”

When Amodio returned to Twitter late Sunday night to accept his new verified status, he stated that the wait was finally over.

With two giant check marks at the end of his message, he wrote, “I’m not sure I’ve learnt the appropriate lesson from this whole chain of events, but thanks!”

August 23, 2021 — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt)

Amodio has gained notoriety for his unconventional approach to answering riddles on the show, in addition to his winning run.

Because the Jeopardy! rules require contestants to answer clues in question form, Amodio caused a sensation by beginning each of his answers with “what is”—even when the answers were about persons.

Amodio claimed that he kept his responses consistent so that he could focus on the meat of the hint in a recent interview with the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science.

“I have a system in which I start all of my queries with the letter a. This is a condensed version of the information.