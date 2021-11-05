‘Jeopardy!’ A contestant names his child Alex Trebek, the late host of the show.

Alex Trebek, the renowned host of Jeopardy!, died one year ago on November 8, and he is still largely regarded as the show’s legendary face.

On Wednesday’s episode of the game, a competitor disclosed that he named his son after the renowned TV personality who hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 to 2020.

“You found out about your Jeopardy!” current host Mayim Bialik exclaimed to contender Julian Huerta as she introduced the contestants. On a very significant day, I received a callback.” “Yes, so we actually got the original email that we were going to be called back to go through the audition process,” Huerta, a sales manager from Thornton, Colorado, said.

“And my wife had just given birth on the same day that we found out we were expecting.” As a result, my son was given the name Alex.” “That’s lovely,” Bialik replied, confirming with Huetra that he and his wife had received twins.

“Emma is also my daughter,” Huerta answered, causing Bialik to remark, “Not Trebek?”

Trebek died in November, at the age of 80, after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer 20 months before.

During the Season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! in September, a heartfelt homage to the late host was given when it was announced that the Los Angeles set where the show is taped had been renamed in his honor.

On the Jeopardy! Twitter account, a photo was published of his widow Jane Trebek and their three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky, standing next to a plaque that reads “The Alex Trebek Stage.”

“Formerly known simply as Stage 10, the set was officially renamed in honor of the late Mr. Trebek: he presented more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, many of them from this stage,” according to a statement on the show’s official website.

Since Trebek’s passing, the search for a permanent replacement has been long and arduous, beginning with a rotating cast of celebrities who guest-hosted the show in episodes that aired between January and August.

On August 11, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was revealed as the new host, with Bialik taking over as the host of the show’s tournaments and specials.

Richards resigned from his position nine days later, following anger over a series of inflammatory statements he made on his now-defunct podcast. This is a condensed version of the information.