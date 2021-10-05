Jennifer Love Hewitt: Is She Leaving ‘9-1-1’?

The dramatic blackout storyline of 9-1-1 has come to an end, with the squad eventually tracking down and killing Jeffrey. The departure of another character, on the other hand, alarmed fans the most.

Season 5, Episode 3 showed Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt) struggling to cope after the producer teased that she will have mental health issues this season. She left baby Jee-Yun at the firehouse in a panic, accompanied with a video message that said, “Jee-Yun is not safe with me, not now.”

This abrupt departure has left viewers wondering if this was the show’s way of writing out Hewitt, or if this is just another stumbling block in Maddie’s tumultuous existence.

Here’s what the show’s creators and Hewitt have said regarding whether or not she’s through with 9-1-1.

Is Maddie Gone From ‘9-1-1’?

What is known is that Hewitt will be absent from the show for a while. The Ghost Whisperer actress announced on Instagram three weeks ago that she had given birth to her third child, Aidan James.

As a result, the actor will be able to take maternity leave from the show as a result of this exit. This is something the show seems to have been building up to since Maddie quit her job as a 9-1-1 dispatcher at the outset of the season, saying, “I feel like I’m losing my mind.” “I’m in need of assistance.”

Showrunner Tim Minear hinted in a TVLine interview that Maddie’s appearance on the show will not be the last. “It’s a story that I don’t want to dismiss,” he explained. Season 5 will be thrown into disarray as a result.”

