Jennifer Lopez is open to Ben Affleck’s marriage as a blossoming relationship.

As her restored romance with Ben Affleck continues to flourish, Jennifer Lopez has hinted that she is open to getting married again.

The singer and actress will star in the upcoming film Marry Me, which is about marriage.

On Thursday’s Today Show, the 52-year-old was asked if she wanted to hear such words again in the future.

“Are those two words, ‘Marry me,’ something you’d wish to hear in the future?” Hoda Kotb, the host, posed the question to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“I’m not sure. Yes, I suppose. You know who I am. I’m a romantic, and I’ve always been one. I’ve been married a few of times before “Lopez remarked.

“I still believe in happily ever after, 100 percent,” she continued.

When Lopez and Affleck resumed their affair earlier this year, it sparked a media frenzy.

In the early 2000s, the couple was engaged to be married but called it quits just before the wedding due to media intrusion.

She married former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the couple announced their breakup in April of this year, saying they are “better as friends” in a joint statement.

The former Gigli co-stars have been sighted on many dates looking very loved up, indicating that “Bennifer 2.0” is going stronger than ever.

Recently, Affleck, 49, gushed about his partner.

“I am in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the globe,” he remarked in an interview with Adweek in September. “As an artist, the most I can do is make films that move people.

"Jennifer has motivated a large number of individuals to believe that they have a voice in this country. That is an impact that only a few people in history have had, one that I will never understand and can only appreciate and respect."